On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, Holly Middleton, devoted wife and mother of two children, passed away at age 61. Holly was born on November 21, 1957 in Jacksonville, FL to Earl and Mary (Weaver) Jeter. She received her Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from the University of Florida in Gainesville in 1979, and a Masters in Mathematics from Jacksonville University in 2011. In her first career, Holly worked as an engineer for BellSouth Corporation, and later pursued a second career as a math professor. On October 24, 1987, she married Patrick Middleton, and together they raised their two children Taylor and Katarina. Holly was preceded in death by her father, Earl, and her mother, Mary. She is survived by her husband Patrick, her two children Taylor and Katarina, her sister Lane, brother Chip, and many cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Viewing and rosary will be Tuesday, June 18th at 7pm at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd. Funeral and Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 742 Arlington Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Holly's family requests that donations in her name be made to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, www.srfcure.org

