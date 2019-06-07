Shiffert-Self

Holly Ann Shiffert-Self peacefully left this earth June 5, 2019 with her loving family by her side.

Holly was born January 3, 1962 in Islip, NY to the late Joseph and Ellen Shiffert, and spent her childhood living with her family in NY and South Africa before settling in Jacksonville, Florida. At 12 years of age, Holly's new loving mother, Nancy Shiffert, entered her life, for which Holly was always thankful. Holly met the love of her life, Matthew Self, at Marquette University where both proudly earned their college degrees. She was always passionate about education and taking part in the business world. After continuing her education at GA State, Holly and Matt relocated to Jacksonville where they joined her father in running the family business, North Florida Shipyards. Holly and Matt were married Feb 1, 1986 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Soon after, they began their most exciting journey; creating a beautiful family. Holly felt that being Matt's wife and the mother of their seven children was God's most precious gift to her. Throughout her life, Holly was very devoted to her Catholic Faith and serving the people she loved, her many friends and family, as a disciple of Christ. Her steadfast faith kept her strong through her last life journey, an almost five year battle with cancer.

Holly is survived by the mother she knew, Nancy Shiffert; her devoted and loving husband, Matthew Self; her greatest pride and joy, her children, James (Kat), Morgan, Carley, Lindsay, Annie, Claire and Regina Self; brother, Barry Shiffert; sisters, Lee Neviaser and JoEllen Baxley; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8pm on Friday, June 14th at the Holy Family Catholic, 9800 Baymeadows Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32256 where Holly's life will be celebrated at a Rosary Service at 7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 15th at 11AM the same location.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida.

Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com

HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd is serving the family

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 7 to June 9, 2019