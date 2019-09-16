|
Baisden
H. R. (Bud) Baisden, 101, was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on July 20, 1918 to William T. Baisden and Mabel Leona (Hull) Baisden. Bud passed away in St Johns County Florida on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He grew up in Detroit Michigan and graduated from high school in 1935. Bud joined the Navy and was stationed at Naval Air Station Jacksonville at the beginning of WW II. It was in Jacksonville that he met the love of his life Norma Lucas. After returning from the Pacific at the end of the war they were married and started their life together of 73 years. Bud was a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge the Scottish Rite and the Morocco Temple of the Shrine organizations. During his years in Jacksonville he established Baisden & Company that sold and distributed industrial supplies throughout the Southern states. In 1970 he opened a Real Estate Brokerage and worked on the Northside of Jacksonville for many years. Bud is predeceased by his parents and his loving wife Norma. He is survived by son, William and his daughter in-law Suzette. The family will receive friends on Thursday , September 19th from 5 pm – 7 pm at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211 and a Graveside service will be held on Friday, September 20th at 12:30 pm at Jacksonville National Cemetery(Lane #1). The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in H. R. (Bud) Baisden's memory to Community Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.
