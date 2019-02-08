Home

Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
1426 Rowe Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-768-2596
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
1426 Rowe Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32208
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
1426 Rowe Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32208
Homer Bentley Blackman Jr. Obituary
BLACKMAN
Homer Bentley Blackman, Jr., 87, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. A native and lifelong resident of Jacksonville, FL, he was born July 30, 1931, at the old St. Luke's Hospital on Boulevard. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School and achieved his Associate's degree from Jacksonville University. In 1949, he joined the United States Army and soon transferred to the 11th Airborne Division. He was stationed at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. In September of 1950, he was sent with the 187th Airborne Division to participate in the Korean War where he made two combat jumps. After serving his time in Korea, his company was returned back home to Ft. Campbell and he was soon discharged. After returning back home to Jacksonville, Florida, he soon joined the Florida Air National Guard as Senior Master Sergeant. He had a total of 36 years of service. Mr. Blackman was a fantastic artist which included oil painting. He led a very interesting life. He was an avid member of the Gene Autrey Fan Club, having quite a collection of memorabilia. However, his very favorite pastime was spending time with his family and friends.
Mr. Blackman was preceded in death by a daughter, Trudy Lea Blackman; a son, Clinton Thomas Blackman and a grandson, Ward Baron. His survivors include his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 68 years, Mary Blackman; one daughter Bonnie Blackman Baron (Bill); one son, Homer B. "Benji" Blackman, III (Linda); four grandchildren, Hart Baron (Nicole), Evan Blackman, Emma Baron, and Kristin Blackman; three great-grandchildren, Kayden, Wyatt and Gracelyn; among other loving family and friends.
A memorial service with a celebration of life will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, February 9, in the chapel of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Avenue, with Pastor Maggie McDuffie officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 am at the funeral home. The committal service with Military Honors will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida (www.communityhospice.com) or to the (www.woundedwarrior project.org).
Arrangements by: Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Avenue.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 8, 2019
