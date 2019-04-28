|
MARTIN
Memorial services for Homer Martin will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 10:00 AM, in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel, Rev. Patricia McGeathy, officiating. He is survived by his son, Ricco Thompson, Sr. (Summer); 2 grandchildren, Ricco Thompson, Jr. (RJ), and Jayson Thompson; mother, Evelyn Bowers Martin; siblings, Loretta Martin Terry (John); Cynthia Martin Peoples (Rev. John Peoples); General G. Martin (Sharon); Carmen Martin James; and a host of other relatives and many friends.
There will be no viewing.
Inurnment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road 32218 HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., www.holmesgloversolomon.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 28, 2019