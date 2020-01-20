|
|
Boutross
Hortensia Baez Boutross, 91, formerly of Jacksonville, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was born on May 8, 1928, in Havana, Cuba, the daughter of the late Jorge and Bernarda (Hernandez) Baez. She came to the United States in 1949 at the age of 21.
Hortensia was the wife of the late Farris Boutross and is survived by her two daughters, Annemarie Principe and Mary Sweat, her son Joseph Boutross and 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Marta McPherson.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020