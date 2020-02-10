|
Hortensia Baez Boutross, formerly of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away at the age of 91 on January 8, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Born in Havana, Cuba, she came to the United States in 1949 at the age of 20. She loved working in her yard at her home in Jacksonville where she lived for more than 60 years. She loved her pets, which over the years were dogs, cats and a parakeet, and the birds and other animals that came into her yard. Hortensia was kind and compassionate. She loved her children and was a loving, generous mother, and she cherished her grandchildren. She suffered health problems for the last several decades of her life but carried on bravely. Hortensia was preceded in death by her husband, Farris Boutross, and her brothers, Jesus, Jorge, Carlos, Julio, Carlos (2), and Armando. She leaves behind her two daughters, Anne-Marie Principe of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Mary Sweat of Bradenton, Florida, her son Joseph Boutross of Cary, North Carolina, her sister, Marta McPherson of Aurora, Colorado, 11 grandchildren, Joey Principe, Christian Principe, Jeremiah Boutross, Stephanie Sweat, Elisabeth Boutross, Nicholas Boutross, Rebecca Sweat, Victoria Principe, Rachel Sweat, Jennifer Boutross and Emily Sweat, and 10 great-grandchildren, Logan and Kaitlin (Joey), Jaxson (Christian), Liam (Joey), Jedidiah (Stephanie), David (Elisabeth), Jason, Koan, and Kado (Emily), and Emma (Nicholas).
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020