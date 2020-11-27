White
Houston Rieves White age 94, loving husband, father and grandfather passed peacefully November 21, 2020. The middle child of Richard Owen White and Viola Rieves White. He was born in the family living quarters of the firehouse in Old Hickory, TN, where his father was fire chief. Houston attended Baxter Seminary in Cookeville, TN. He graduated from Dupont High in Old Hickory in 1943 and joined the U.S. Navy where he was an electrician on the destroyer, The U.S.S. Halligan, when it hit a mine off Okinawa, Japan. After a medical discharge October 10, 1945 he moved to Tuscaloosa, AL. Houston spent his career in retail management working at Sears in Tuscaloosa, AL, Handy City in Jacksonville, FL and the first Home Depot Store to open in the US in 1979 in Doraville, GA. In 1993, he and Mildred retired to Punta Gorda, FL. Wishing to be closer to family, they moved back to Jacksonville in 1995. A member of Fort Caroline Methodist Church since 1967, Houston took up a leadership role teaching adult Sunday school and assisting the pastor in whatever needed to be done. He was a member of the Morocco Shrine Temple, North Florida Travelers Motor Home Club and the United State Power Squadron Sail and Boating awarded Houston a Lifetime Membership. An avid fisherman and traveler Houston and Mildred traveled to 49 of the 50 states missing only North Dakota. In May 2005 they drove their motor home across country from Jacksonville to Alaska. Coming home four months later, with fish and stories to tell of their adventure, and said he would do it again in a heartbeat. In September 2011, he accompanied his daughter, Pat, to her son's wedding in Hawaii where he remembered being there during the war and eating fresh pineapple out of the fields. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Mary Elizabeth Boggs, older sister Lorene Jones, step children Michael Register, Nancy Register Howard and Thomas Register and great granddaughter Krystal Leigh Register. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Mildred Gatewood White, his brother Robert Owen White (Carolyn), sister Norma Woods, daughter Patricia Pickard (Jack), son Steve White (Sheri), step children Edward Register (Mary Anne), Cheryl Register Katterhenry (John), Steve Register (Judy), Darrell Register (Kelly), Allen Register (Connie) and nineteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, grand and great. Graveside service will be held Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 12:00 at the Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850. St. Johns Bluff Rd. N., Jacksonville, FL 32225. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children
in Houston's honor. Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home is proud to serve the family.
