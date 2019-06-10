Barton

Howard Earl Barton passed away at the age of 81 on June 4, 2019 at Mayo Clinic under the care of Northeast Florida Community Hospice and Palliative Care in Jacksonville. He was born in Alton, Mo., on November 13, 1937 to Albert and Jessie Barton who preceded him in death.

Earl graduated from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo., with a degree in civil engineering. After graduation, he served 2 years in the US Army. Following his army discharge, he started his career with Caterpillar, Inc. in Peoria, Ill., where he met his future wife, Judy Pokorski.

Earl had many things he liked, gardening and reading, but his love of golf was his greatest hobby. He never played a golf course he didn't like, especially in Ireland and Scotland.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Dean, of Denton, TX, and brother, Glen, of Peoria, Ill. He is survived by his wife of 54 ½ years, Judy, son, Craig (Bethany), daughter, Linda Stefani (Dan), grandsons, Christopher, Dylan and Sam, granddaughter Isabel, sister, Jo Anne Barton and many nieces and nephews. All will forever love and miss his kindness and love of family. Also missing Earl is the family dog Teddy (or Mr. T as Earl called him).

Private family services will be held at a later date at Jacksonville National Cemetery.

Thank you to all of the physicians at Mayo Clinic, especially Dr. Mark Parkulo, for their excellent care of Earl thru all of his recent illnesses. Thanks also to his caregivers during these past months, especially Eka and Jasmine: you gals were great!

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospice, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

