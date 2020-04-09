|
BOUCHELLE
Dr. Howard Pierce Bouchelle III, 43, entered into rest April 5, 2020. He was born on March 31, 1977 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Howard grew up in Jacksonville. He graduated from Bishop Kenny High School in 1995. He continued his education at the University of Florida for his undergraduate studies and graduated as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Florida in 2003. After graduation, he worked in California, South Florida, and Northeast Florida gaining experience and building his reputation in the Veterinary field. He most recently worked at his own practice, Intracoastal West Veterinary Hospital, that he built over the last four years. Howard was a patient, gentle, and nurturing person who knew from a young age he wanted to dedicate his life to helping animals. He also lovingly devoted his life to his family and friends. His kindness, selflessness and love, was unconditional. He will be greatly missed.
Howard was an active member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, Florida Veterinary Medical Association, and Jacksonville Veterinary Medical Society. He was a Life Member of the University of Florida Alumni Association with a passion for Florida Gator Football. He was a parishioner of Saint Paul's Catholic Church and Godfather and Sponsor to his sister's children.
He is survived by his parents, Phyllis and Howard Bouchelle, Jr.; sister, Jacquline Croft (Eric); niece, Kamryn Croft; nephew, Ashton Croft and other extended family members who mourn his passing.
A private Mass in celebration of the life of Howard Pierce Bouchelle III will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church of Jacksonville Beach. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cocker Rescue of Florida, 2201 NE 19th Ave., Wilton Manors, FL 33305.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020