Howard F. Bryan, 91, passed away April 26 in Lizella, Georgia. His funeral service will be held Saturday, May 4, at First Coast Baptist Church, 7587 Blanding Blvd., 32244. Viewing is at 9:30, service at 10:30, to be followed by burial at Jacksonville Memory Gardens, 111 Blanding Blvd., 32073.

Born in Lakeland, FL, he grew up in the Tampa area. He graduated from the University of Florida and traveled extensively with Pan Am as a steward. He married his lifelong neighbor, Darian Robertson. He served in the US Navy and retired from the US Post Office. He will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his son, H.F. Bryan, Jr., and two daughters, Elizabeth A. Cubas and Rebecca B. Embro, six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

