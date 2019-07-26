Home

1933 - 2019
Howard Lee Searcy, Sr., P.E. died 07/20/2019 in Canton, GA. He was born 10/3/1933 to William H. and Mildred Y. Searcy, Sr. Graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1951. In 1956, he graduated from University of Florida, in Civil Engineering. He was predeceased by his parents, and brother William H. Searcy, Jr. He is survived by his wife Joanne, children Howard L. Searcy, Jr., Lynn Gold, Crystal Woodworth and Martin Searcy, 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and brother John V. Searcy. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Jupiter, Florida.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 26 to July 28, 2019
