Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hewell and Sons Funeral Home (Southside) - Jacksonville
4140 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
For more information about
Howard Starr
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Hotel Indigo
9840 Tapestry Park Circle
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Starr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Starr


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Howard Starr Obituary
Starr
HOWARD WAYNE STARR, 62, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away Monday July 15, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in Queens, New York, he resided in Jacksonville for the past 61 years. He was a graduate of Sandalwood High School and retired from the family business, Crazy Elliot's Aetna Office Furniture. He is predeceased by his parents, Elliot and Renee Starr, and his lifelong partner, Sue Schnorr. He is survived by four brothers: Ken Starr (Paula), Richard Starr (Dolores), Jan Starr and Scott Starr; two nephews: Shawn Starr and Stephen Starr; and one niece: Alana Masters (Jason).
Howard was a devoted son, brother and partner, and will be missed by his pet cat, Peter. He loved the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jacksonville University basketball and baseball teams, and was a fan of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. He bowled on the Jacksonville Jewish Men's league for many years, was an avid poker player and music trivia buff.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community Hospice or the Jacksonville Humane Society.
The family will host a memorial service on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 1:00pm, followed by a reception, at Hotel Indigo, 9840 Tapestry Park Circle, Jacksonville, Florida 32246.
Condolences and remembrances may be left at hewellfuneralhomes.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 22 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now