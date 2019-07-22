Starr

HOWARD WAYNE STARR, 62, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away Monday July 15, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in Queens, New York, he resided in Jacksonville for the past 61 years. He was a graduate of Sandalwood High School and retired from the family business, Crazy Elliot's Aetna Office Furniture. He is predeceased by his parents, Elliot and Renee Starr, and his lifelong partner, Sue Schnorr. He is survived by four brothers: Ken Starr (Paula), Richard Starr (Dolores), Jan Starr and Scott Starr; two nephews: Shawn Starr and Stephen Starr; and one niece: Alana Masters (Jason).

Howard was a devoted son, brother and partner, and will be missed by his pet cat, Peter. He loved the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jacksonville University basketball and baseball teams, and was a fan of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. He bowled on the Jacksonville Jewish Men's league for many years, was an avid poker player and music trivia buff.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community Hospice or the Jacksonville Humane Society.

The family will host a memorial service on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 1:00pm, followed by a reception, at Hotel Indigo, 9840 Tapestry Park Circle, Jacksonville, Florida 32246.

