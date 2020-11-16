Spencer
Howard William 'Michael' Spencer
Feb. 27, 1921-Nov. 11, 2020
A Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather...Born in 1921 in Youngsville, Pennsylvania, Mike joined the Army Air Corps and was assigned to a P-47 fighter group supporting General Patton's European campaign. Leading his squadron through battles over Bastogne, Remagen, and the infamous Metz bunkers. Ninety–three missions later, after fighting in the most difficult battles of the war, he earned 'The Distinguished Flying Cross' and 'The French Legion of Honour'.
He married Casey, his wartime sweetheart whom he romanced through letters from the front. After returning from the war, he earned a degree at Wharton School of Business, Mike quickly rose to executive leadership in the Chemical industry with companies in the United States, Australia, Holland, and Hong Kong, and finally retiring in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Sadly he lost Casey, his wife of 62 years in 2008.
Mike enjoyed golf, traveling, daily exercise, playing the piano, and learning languages. He lectured on World War II, and at age 95, he wrote his biography 'One Man's Journey' where he shared his secrets on how to enjoy old age.
Mike is survived by his children, Gina McClinton, (her husband Mac), Tom Spencer, (his wife Amanda) Patricia Spencer-Herttua, (her husband Jon), his grandchildren Spencer McClinton, Ginny Bowden, (her husband Wyn), Addison Spencer and great-granddaughter Virginia Hayes Bowden and his close companion, Lore Kruger, and his devoted care-giver, Mary Venable.
