DOWMAN

H.T. "Butch" Dowman, age 86, passed away on February 18, 2019. He was born in Decatur, GA on March 8, 1932 to the late Walter and Mary (Thompson) Dowman. He attended Decatur Boys High and went on to attend and play football for Auburn University, graduating with a B.S. in Education. Butch was hired as a teacher and coach at Valdosta High, where he coached the boys' basketball team to win the State Championship in 1954. He then entered the HVAC industry as a sales rep, eventually becoming employed by Tom Barrow Company in 1965 through 2006 full time where he truly loved his work. Butch will continue to be known for having never met a stranger, his strong work ethic and his loyalty and devotion to his family and many friends. Butch was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Marilyn Bazemore Dowman, to whom he was married for 55 years, and his daughter-in-law, Robin (Leckey) Dowman. He is survived by his second wife of seven short but wonderful years, Nancy Clarkson Dowman, sons Bart Dowman, Scott Dowman (Dennis Hamilton), daughters Laura (J.C.) Abril, Jennifer (Bill) Belz, stepson Jeff (Edie) Clarkson, his bonus son Keith (Pam) Billings, and grandchildren Angelika, Asha, Robert, Sarah and Evan. Butch treasured his many friends and special neighbors throughout his life.

There will be a celebration of life from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Hidden Hills Country Club, 3901 Monument Road, Jacksonville, FL.

On Saturday, March 9, 2019, his family will bury his ashes at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Valdosta, GA.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to any animal rescue organization, or just open your heart and home to an animal in need in honor of Butch. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary