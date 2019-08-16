|
Thomas
Hugh, the son of Margaret and Reuben Thomas was born in Lexington, Kentucky, and lived in Lexington and Frankfort all of his young life. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity at the University of Kentucky and was named a "Kentucky Colonel" by the governor. He was in the United States Army serving in Germany for two years.
In 1960, he moved to Jacksonville to be the assistant manager at the Florida Yacht Club. There he met Madison Weeks, his business partner and partner in life for 57 years. Both shared their great love of dogs and opened The Kennel Shop on St. John's Avenue in Avondale. All of their first customers were Hugh's contacts from the Florida Yacht Club. Together they ran this successful business for 44 years.
Hugh and Madison bred over 130 American Kennel Club Champions including Standard Poodles, Scotties, Whippets, Greyhounds, Norwich Terriers and their very favorite Smooth Fox Terriers. One of their Smooth Fox Terriers, Andres, sired 48 champions and they owned and showed the number two Greyhound in the country, Darlene. One of their dogs has been the top winning Smooth Fox Terrier in the United States and the off spring of another won the Best Smooth Fox Terrier at the World Dog Show in Moscow in 2016.
Hugh was predeceased by his partner, Madison in 2017. He is survived by Madison's sister, Marian Weeks and her husband, Bill Lutwack of Marietta, GA; his care giver, Ernie Tyrell; his dear friends of 50 years, Billy and Sylvia Shaw Pittman; several cousins and many devoted and loving friends.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard.
