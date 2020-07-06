Huda Bajalia

BAJALIA
Huda (Anne) Akel Bajalia, 87, passed away on July 4, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1933, in New Haven, Connecticut. She was the daughter of Abraham and Nabeeha Akel. Her childhood years were spent in Bennettsville, South Carolina until her family moved to Jacksonville during her teens. She graduated from St. Paul's Catholic High School.
While a faithful member of the Assumption Catholic Church for many years, she was active in Women's church groups. Her many interests and hobbies throughout the years kept her busy and included tennis, bridge, entertaining, gardening, travel, needlepoint, arts and crafts, shopping, collecting antiques, and catching a quick afternoon nap. During her empty nesting years, she and her husband took long walks through San Jose, San Marco, and traveled extensively. What a contagious smile and jolly laugh she had.
During the mid-1970s, she worked in the family business and continued on to establish a successful real estate career. She owned and operated a custom drapery and bedspread company until her retirement.
She unconditionally loved her family including her husband of 65 years, Audi (Ed) Bajalia, her daughters Cathy Golon (Gary), Linda Hassan (Joe), daughters-in-law, Diane Bajalia (George) and Linda Bajalia (Jimmy). She loved her ten grandchildren, George and Emily Bajalia, Joey Golon, James, Kennar and Laith Bajalia, Ashley, Brooke, Taylor, and Jordan Hassan. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. Fred Akel. Her sons, George and Jimmy, predeceased her in death, as well as her brothers, Shibley, Michael, Joe Akel, and sister, Nada Akel.
Due to the extraordinary circumstances at this time, the immediate family will hold a private graveside service and interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. A memorial mass will be offered at Assumption Catholic Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Westminster Woods Community Foundation, designate in check memo to "Employee Fund", 25 State Road 13, Jacksonville, FL 32259, or Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, www.communityhospice.com/give
.
The family would like to express gratitude and appreciation to the Westminster Woods of Julington Creek Skilled Nursing Team and all caregivers at Westminster and Community Hospice. Arrangements under the care of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home. (corey-kerlin.com
)
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com