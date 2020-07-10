Dinkins
Hugh Johnny Dinkins, 88, of Jacksonville, FL passed away on July 1, 2020. He was born in Cairo, GA. Upon graduating from Cairo High School in 1952 he promptly joined the U.S. Air Force. He was a proud 35-year veteran: 10 years in the U.S. Air Force and 25 years in the Florida Air National Guard. Hugh often spoke of spending a year as a Radio operator on an Ice Cap in Greenland. His favorite song was "God Bless the U.S.A." by Lee Greenwood.
Hugh is survived by his companion and wife, Shirley, of 40 years. Two daughters: Deirdre Grant, and Marcie (George) Lance; two sons, Darrin (Linda) and Jerold (Lori) Dinkins; stepchildren, Dant (Denise) Wynne, and Dana (Keith) Baker; grandchildren Phillip, Jerry II, Jessi, Loegan and Trey; great-granddaughter, Claire; deceased daughter- Gina Lanham.
Due to COVID- 19 only immediate family and close friends are invited. Memorial will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery with Reverend Michael Moore officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cedar Bay Funeral Home located on New Berlin Road.
