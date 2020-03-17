|
MATTHEWS
Hugh Edward Matthews, was born in Waterbury, Connecticut on August 16, 1933 and passed away March 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. Hugh attended Weaver High School in Harford, CT and in 1950, along with several friends, joined the Air National Guard. All were called up before senior year began and he became a tank instructor in the 169th Infantry, 43rd Division Tank Company of the U.S. Army. Later Hugh enlisted in the United State Air Force and became an aircraft mechanic instructor. He moved to Florida in the late '50s, graduated summa cum laude from University of North Florida with a degree in engineering and in 1989 retired from JEA where he worked in the System Planning Division.
Hugh is survived by Joan, his living wife of 35 years, his stepchildren Harry Downs, Chuck Downs (Karen) and Tracee Kellar (Russell); his sister Patricia van de Wetering (Joseph) and brother John A. Matthews; brother-in-law Gary Sooy (Marie); grand-children Lydia Reece (Josh) and Kyle; great-grandchildren Freida, Bear and Izzy; nieces and nephews Andy Sooy (Monica), Terry Harris (Greg), Kathleen Ugenti (Vito), Carolyn McLain (Greg), Christine Santini (Chris), John B. Matthews and Jennifer Matthews as well as many grandnieces and nephews.
His warm heart, infectious laugh and adventurous spirit will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 2509 Park Street, Jacksonville, FL at 11am, Thursday, March 19, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church or the .
Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205 is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020