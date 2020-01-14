Home

Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
1305 Atlantic Ave
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035
904-261-3644
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
1305 Atlantic Ave
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035
Hugh Robert "Bob" McKain


1942 - 2020
Hugh Robert "Bob" McKain Obituary
McKain
Hugh Robert McKain, age 77 of Fernandina Beach, Florida passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida.
He leaves behind his wife, Shirley Jean McKain; children, Patrick McKain, Missy (Dale) Lisenby, Donna (Chris) Hutcheson and Joyce Isabell; sister, Beverly Mull; grandchildren, Logan McKain, Trevor McKain, Hannah (Shane) Culbreth, Jameson (Emily) King, Taylor Evans, Madeson Evans; great-grandchildren, Jace and Jamesley Culbreth , numerous nieces and nephews and friend and co-worker, Bob Mowbray.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Home in Fernandina Beach, Florida
OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
