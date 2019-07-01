Anthony

Hugo R.A. Anthony Jr (Bob) was born on May 20, 1928 in Newport, RI and passed away in Jacksonville, FL on March 15, 2019. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1946 and, after 4 years service in the Navy during the Korean war, he graduated from the University of Miami. It was in Miami that he met Ginny, who he called "the love of my life".

For many years he was a manufacturer's representative, representing many companies specializing in architectural wood products. He was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity, The American Woodworking Institute and the Producers Council of Jacksonville. He was life-long Episcopalian and a member of the Church of Our Saviour for 52 years where he served on the vestry and as an usher.

Bob was an avid gardener (his retirement presents were a greenhouse and a composter) who for many years grew a wonderful vegetable garden, growing everything from seed. He did the growing and Ginny did the picking, sharing the harvest with family and friends. He loved to read, especially historical novels in the Hornblower genre. Before his health made it impossible, he enjoyed traveling and claimed he went to many places he would never have gone if it hadn't been for Ginny. Up until the last few years, he loved spending the summers at his home in North Carolina.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia (Ginny), daughter Karen Anthony Mulligan (Steve), son Hugo R.A. Anthony 111 (Kim), granddaughters Savannah Anthony Doran (Dan), Virginia Anthony and grandson Colin Mulligan. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 7th, at 2:00 PM at the Church of Our Saviour, 12236 Mandarin Rd, 32223. A reception will follow in the great hall. Donations may be made in his name to the Music Ministry at the Church of Our Saviour or the Jimmy V Foundation.

