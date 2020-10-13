Miller
Hugo Rainer Miller, 61, passed on Sept 30, 2020. He was an internationally known artist, having had his work exhibited in Europe and abroad. He is also the creator of the art style "Arte Mecco". He is survived by his mother: Claudette Elps (Samuel); father: Samuel Miller; brothers: Elton Miller (Dahlia) and Samuel Miller; sisters: Beth Casey (Roy), Brenda Jordan, Bonita Miller, Maria Llewellyn, and Corrine Miller and a host of other loved ones and friends.
