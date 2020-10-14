1/
Hugo Rainer Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hugo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hugo Rainer Miller, 58, passed on Sept 30, 2020. He was an internationally known artist, having had his work exhibited in Europe and abroad. He is also the creator of the art style "Arte Mecco". He is survived by his mother: Claudette Elps (Samuel); brothers: Elton Miller (Dahlia) and Samuel Miller; sisters: Beth Casey (Roy), Brenda Jordan, Bonita Miller, Maria Llewellyn, and Corrine Miller and a host of other loved ones and friends. Arrangements entrusted to C. L. PAGE MORTUARY, INC., www.clpagemortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C L Page Mortuary Inc
3031 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 353-4434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved