VANZANT

Hubert Nolan VanZant, 91, of Hilliard, was called to glory, February 16th, 2019. He was born May 24, 1927 in Kings Ferry to Henry Harrison Van Zant, father and Ella Marie Braddock VanZant, mother, He was born and raised on the homestead where both his father and grandfather were born and raised. He served for about 1 year in the U.S Army, after which he was sent home due to health of his father and he was the youngest child.

Mr. VanZant was employed with. ITT Rayonier for 40 years from 1946-1986, when he retired. He also served on the Nassau County School Board for 28 years from 1956-1984. He was the youngest person (29 yrs old) to serve in a county elected position at that time. Following his retirement he followed thru working full time on his farm for 50 years in timber and cattle.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings Josie VanZant, Deborah VanZant, Howard VanZant, and Ada VanZant McKinney; the mother of his children Patricia Falana VanZant Haddock; his second wife Patricia Thrift O'Quinn VanZant.

He is survived by his sister; Gladys VanZant Strucko; children Janice (Peter) Corbin, Larry (Sue) VanZant and Catherine VanZant, all of Hilliard and Henry VanZant of Yulee; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; a stepdaughter Chanda (Brian) Nelson and 2 step grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at Ephesus Baptist Church, Kings Ferry, FL on February 20th 2019 at 1:00pm. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Interment to follow at Brickyard Cemetery, Kings Ferry/White Oak FL.

Honorary pallbearers will be; Dean VanZant, Nathan VanZant, Jackson Young, Gage Fossick, Ronnie Cook, and David Jackson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Hospice N.E Florida.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest book at www.nassaufh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Nassau Funeral Home. 541720 US Highway 1 Callahan, Florida 32011. 904-879-1770.

Nassau Funeral Home 541720 US HWY 1 Callahan FL 32011 (904)879-1770 Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary