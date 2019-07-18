REVOLLO

Humberto A. Revollo, MD, 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Richmond, Va., surrounded by his family, on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born in Potosi, Bolivia and immigrated to the United States in 1964. He entered the radiology residency program in Buffalo, N.Y. at Sisters of Charity Hospital to begin his medical career. After becoming a prominent physician in Buffalo, he moved with his family to Jacksonville, Fla. in 1977, to head the Nuclear Medicine Department at University Hospital. With an exemplary reputation, he built his private practice in downtown Jacksonville over the next 30 years. In addition, he partnered with his brother, Jaime Revollo, MD to open one of the first urgent care centers in the area. When he retired in 2006, he moved to Palm Coast, Fla., where he lived close to his beloved daughter, Alicia and her family. His last move was to Richmond, Va., in 2017 to once again remain close to Alicia, after she and her family moved to the area. He is survived by his loving wife, Blanca Hurtado Revollo of 58 years; and his three children, Alicia and her husband, Frank, George and his wife, Mary, and Cecilia and her husband Steve. He also leaves behind his beloved sister, Alicia Tabler of Longmont, Colo. and Cristina Revollo Solis in Cochabamba, Bolivia; sisters-in-law, Elena Hurtado de Ruiz (Hector), Maria Beatriz Hurtado de Anez (Guido), Maria Ester Hurtado all residing in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, and Jennie Revollo of Jacksonville, Fla.; brothers-in-law, Ricardo Hurtado (Chichina) and Eladio Hurtado (Cinthia) also in Santa Cruz. His loving grandchildren include Katherine and Matthew Dana, Ashton Revollo and Allison and Victoria Becker. He also leaves behind countless nieces, nephews, and cousins all over the world. He is preceded in death by his parents, Humberto Revollo and Alicia Torres; as well as his sister, Marcela Revollo; and brother, Jaime Revollo, MD. A Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 23 at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., North Chesterfield, Va. 23235 with Father Don Lemay officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled through Bliley's Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Post Polio Health International, which can be reached at www.post-polio.org, or by calling (314) 534-0475.

