MCCUMBER
Mrs. Ida McCumber, age 93, fell asleep in death on August 13, 2019, with family by her side. Ida was preceded in death by her husband Lacy, her son Timothy and her granddaughter Brooke.
She is survived by sons James and wife Jerry, Gary and wife Brenda and Mark and wife Paddy. Grandchildren include Josh and wife Carrie, Kort and wife Amy, Beth and husband Rob, Aaron and wife Lori, Clare and husband Justin, Addy and husband McCarthy, Megan and husband Batey and Tyler. Ida also had 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2924 State Rd 16 in St Augustine Fla. on Saturday, August 24, at 2:00 pm.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019