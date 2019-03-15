Home

Ida Ross Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON
Ida Ross Johnson, a retired Speech Pathologist for Duval County Schools passed away on March 3, 2019. She is survived by one devoted son Rahman K. Johnson and family.
A mass of celebration will be held on Sat., March 16, 2019, at 10 am in the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception 121 E. Duval St Jacksonville, FL 32202 with a brunch reception immediately following. Arrangements by Haile Funeral Home Starke, FL.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 15, 2019
