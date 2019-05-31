Scirpo

Imogene (Gene) Scirpo, 91, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was predeceased by her husband Salvatore; her parents, William and Ellen Werton; & her brother, W. Jere Werton. She is survived by her son, Raymond (Jodi) Burk; her daughter, Mary Ellen (Don) Woodworth; and her sisters, Betty Mosher and Nardine (George) Koester.

Imogene was the grandmother of 8, the great-grandmother of 9, and the great great-grandmother of 2. She will be missed by family, a special niece, Kim Carroll that provided personal help during her final Earthly life and many friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at The Episcopal Church of Our Savior on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am. After the service there will be a Reception in the Great Hall. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be given to the Flower Fund at the Church of Our Savior, 12236 Mandarin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32223, 904-268-9457, or, a .

Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.

Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 31 to June 13, 2019