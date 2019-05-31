Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Resources
More Obituaries for Imogene Scirpo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Imogene Scirpo


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Imogene Scirpo Obituary
Scirpo
Imogene (Gene) Scirpo, 91, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was predeceased by her husband Salvatore; her parents, William and Ellen Werton; & her brother, W. Jere Werton. She is survived by her son, Raymond (Jodi) Burk; her daughter, Mary Ellen (Don) Woodworth; and her sisters, Betty Mosher and Nardine (George) Koester.
Imogene was the grandmother of 8, the great-grandmother of 9, and the great great-grandmother of 2. She will be missed by family, a special niece, Kim Carroll that provided personal help during her final Earthly life and many friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at The Episcopal Church of Our Savior on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am. After the service there will be a Reception in the Great Hall. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be given to the Flower Fund at the Church of Our Savior, 12236 Mandarin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32223, 904-268-9457, or, a .
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 31 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now