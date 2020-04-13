|
Taylor
Inez Sands Taylor, was born August 27, 1925 to George Washington and Nellie Thrift Sands in Moniac Georgia. Her final wish was to let everyone know that she has changed her address and can now be found on Halleluiah Avenue in Heaven. She passed away on April 8, 2020. Inez had several jobs during her life but her greatest joy was being a homemaker and raising her family. She was raised on a farm and her favorite hobbies included sewing, knitting, and quilting. She was active in her church, first at Arlington Baptist in Jacksonville and then at First Baptist Macclenny. She loved to work with children teaching Sunbeams and Mission Friends for many years. Inez was married to the love of her life, Lonnie James Taylor Sr. They celebrated 58 years of marriage before he passed away in 2008. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Clyde, Holland and Maxie Sands.
Survivors include son, Lonnie James Taylor Jr. (Lori) of Powder Springs Georgia; granddaughters Jennifer (Tim) Delapaz and Carrie (Doug) Cooley both from Jacksonville; Brooke and Daryn Taylor of Powder Springs and Daughter Dr. Sandra L Taylor of Macclenny; Great grandsons Brayden and Cruz Delapaz and Larsen and Westin Cooley. Siblings Dub, Ralph (Margaret) and Cecil Sands all of Macclenny and Annie (Ronald) Rogers of Jacksonville. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. at Ferreira Funeral Services. Interment will be will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to attend and observe social distancing. A celebration of life service is being planned for the end of August. We would request instead of flowers that donations be made to Gidden's International to provide Bibles for our local community. PO Box 894 Glen St. Mary, Florida 32040 Camp # 0900.5 Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. TODD FERREIRA FUNERAL SERVICES, 250 North Lowder Street, Macclenny, FL 32063 (904)259-5700. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020