Ingrid Hannyeva (RIEBER) born March 5, 1934, in Karlsruhe Germany, passed away on January 16, 2020, at age 85. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Renato Guastini, children Constance Opland, Thomas (Brenda) Guastini, Karen Crafton, 9 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Her family meant more to her than anything and she loved them unconditionally. Our Oma was a ray of sunshine and brought so much love and laughter to every person she met. A prolific baker, wonderful cook, gardener, swimmer, spoiling pet mom, social butterfly and the glue of her family, her zest for life was contagious. Oma will be terribly missed and will forever remain in our hearts. She will be interred at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jax Humane Society.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020