BRAMLITT

Ira Wayne Bramlitt Sr., 80, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 following a brief illness. Mr. Bramlitt was a native of Jacksonville and son to the late Richard Bramlitt and Dorothy Pennington. He was a graduate of Andrew Jackson Sr. High School, class of 1957, and a former deacon and member of First Baptist Church. He retired after 32 years with the Jacksonville Fire Department. He loved playing golf and spending time with his family.

Mr. Bramlitt was preceded in death by his son, Ira Wayne Bramlitt Jr., his parents, Richard Bramlitt and Dorothy Pennington, his brothers, Bobby and Glen Bramlitt, and his sisters, Carol Delguidice and Gail Bramlitt. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Boney Bramlitt, his daughter, Susan Bramlitt Stallings (Jeff), 3 grandchildren, Connor Stallings (Katie), Caleb Stallings and Erika Stallings, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make a memorial gift to the North East Florida Concerns of Police Survivors, 5530 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.

A Gathering will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, July 20, 2019, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00am, and will be held at Franklin Street Baptist Church, 2521 Franklin St, Jacksonville, FL 32206. Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm at Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207. Arrangements are under care of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.

