Resources More Obituaries for Irene Cameron Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Irene Cameron

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Cameron

Irene "Mama" Cameron, was born October 23, 1920 to Annie and Johnie Burns in Beverly, MA

After high school Irene married Russell G. Cameron and off they went living in Springfield, MA, while Russell attended college and worked at Westinghouse during the war; to Hudson, OH to further his career and back to New England, (Hamilton, MA) for a new job and finally Jacksonville, FL for retirement. Irene made friends everywhere she went and her kind, always amused smile lit up the room. Her family was always close by and there always seemed to be a reason (or not) to have a cookout or party with her many brothers and sisters and their families. Irene and Russell also loved boating both in New England and Jacksonville and every summer was spent boating with family, extended family and long-time friends; Betty & Frank Perry.

Irene was a career sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She embraced those roles with enthusiasm and unwavering love. She worked at Johnny Appleseed's Department Store in Beverly, MA and it was well documented (by Russell) that Irene, typically spent more money per paycheck on items in the store for her kids and grandkids. Russell gave a light-hearted smile when Irene "retired." Upon the move to Jacksonville, Irene became involved with the "Newcomers" group and enjoyed the group so much that she stayed a "Newcomer" for over ten years. Irene and Russell were very involved in the St. Andrews Episcopal Church and cherished the friendships they had with their fellow parishioners. They were also very active in the Harbour Island Neighborhood Association and truly enjoyed the close-knit community.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Russell G. Cameron, along with her three sisters and seven brothers. Her family is grateful to have had her in their lives for three generations. She is survived by her brother Tommy Burns (wife Ginger) and her two children; Carol MacCurrach (husband Charles Taylor) of Jacksonville, FL and Ronald G. Cameron (wife Brenda) of Waynesville, NC. Along with her five grandchildren; Jennifer MacCurrach, of Austin, TX, Allan MacCurrach, III (wife Leann) of Jacksonville, FL, Brian Cameron (wife Debbie) of Annapolis, MD, Heather Cameron of Clarksburg, MD and Tara Cameron of Clarksburg, MD and her four great-grandchildren; Leila Jain (husband Robbie) of Campbell, CA, Allan "Sonny" MacCurrach, IV, of Jacksonville, Courtney Cameron of Annapolis, MD and Russell G. Cameron of Annapolis, MD, along will several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Betty Pettigrew, Lydia Bryant and the nurses and staff at the Atrium and Vitas Hospice for their sincere care. A celebration of Irene's life will take place at 9:30am on Saturday, July 13 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 7801 Lone Star Rd., Jacksonville. A reception after the service will take place at the church. A second service will take place in Massachusetts in August. In lieu of flowers please consider making a gift to The First Tee of Greater Austin or St. Andrew's Foundation or your .

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 3 to July 7, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries