Williams

Irene Elizabeth Flory Duncan Williams died peacefully at home on Friday, July 5, 2019. Born August 14, 1922, to the late Fred C. and Cora B Flory in Lone Star, Kansas aka "Chicken Creek". Irene is proceeded in death by her husband Donald E Williams of 36 years, along with 3 brothers, 2 sisters, 1 son; Paul F Duncan, 1 great-grandson; Nathaniel Bloodworth. Survived by 2 sisters Belle Nelson & Lucille Batson (Jim), several nieces and nephews, 4 sons; John D Duncan Jr (Beverly), David L Duncan, Douglas C Duncan (Beverly), Dwight C Duncan (Denise), 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren & 17 step-great-grandchildren.

Irene attended college for 2 years at Kansas University in Lawrence, KS. She enlisted in the Coast Guard on May 22, 1943, during WWII. She served at The Pentagon in Washington DC and walked in the parade of Franklin D Roosevelt's Presidential Inauguration.

After her service, she moved from her home in Kansas to Corpus Christie, TX; then to Imperial Beach, CA, before finally settling in Jacksonville, FL.

She was a great cook, loved to bake & grow flowers & vegetables. She enjoyed feeding & watching the birds, her favorite was a cardinal. She attended floral & sewing classes where she learned to make floral arrangements and crafted wedding bouquets for friends & family.

She was a member of TOPS FL #64. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt & wife, but most of all, she was an amazing mother & grandma. She will truly be missed.

Her family will lay her ashes to rest sometime this fall, in the Washington Creek area of Lone Star, KS.

