McKenney
Irene J. McKenney, age 81, went to be with the Lord on December 21, 2019.
Irene was born in Reading, PA and grew up in Philadelphia. She graduated from Trojan Olney High School in 1956.
Predeceased by her parents Addison and Kate Hertz.
Irene moved to Florida in 1991 living in Fort Lauderdale for a short time before coming to Jacksonville. She had a long career in the finance business retiring in 2000 from G.E. Capital. Her passions were worshiping the Lord, reading and spoiling her husband of 27 years and her daughters. Some referred to them as dogs. She loved to watch sunrises with Jim at Jacksonville Beach. Irene loved playing the piano and enjoyed entertaining Jim and her waging tail daughters. She also played the organ when given the opportunity.
She is survived by her husband Jim McKenney and many friends.
We will celebrate her life with a Memorial Service to be held at 10 am on January 18, 2020, at Lakewood United Methodist Church, 6133 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL. Rev Donald Thompson leading the service. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Irene to Lakewood U.MC. "Christian Activity CENTER".
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020