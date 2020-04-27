|
Lane
Irene C. Lane May 18, 1935
My beautiful wife Irene passed away peacefully on April 25th at the age of 84 surrounded by her loving family. This warm and loving lady came into my life at a banking college in England almost 70 years ago. She from Yorkshire and me from London. We made our move to America in 1959. To the family she was our Rock, our Queen, The Captain-ette, and Wonder Woman.
She was a loving mother of four, grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of one. As a wife she was unbeatable.
We deeply mourn her passing, as will all those around the world who had the opportunity of knowing her and sharing her devotion.
She is now in heaven, and as a passionate Christian, she is waiting for us.
A celebration of life will be planned in the summer.
My Love Irene, I will miss you desperately, your loving husband Tony.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020