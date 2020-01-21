|
Parmenter
Irene Rosier Lessig Parmenter went to her heavenly home on December 5, 2019, at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her parents Fonzo Rosier and Catherine Sapp Rosier, first husband Garold Lessig, second husband William R. Parmenter, her two sons, James Lessig and Harry W. Parmenter and her sister, Vernice Inglett Judd.
She is survived by her daughter NormaJean (Sister) Parmenter Tidwell (Dwight Champion), niece Irene Jacquelyn Canady (Marvin), two nephews Bobby and Michael Inglett, a grandson, a granddaughter, and their families. Also, she is survived by many loving family members and friends.
Irene was born in Starke, Florida. Small in stature but huge in heart, Irene loved life. She worked most of her adult life – first as a homemaker and mother, then in the meat department at a local grocery store chain. She retired in 1980 and then moved from Jacksonville to Raiford, Florida, where she built her home with two fish ponds; Irene loved to fish. She loved being outdoors and all that entailed – growing plants, flowers and having a garden. She grew vegetables which she preserved by canning or freezing. She was a great country cook and would often bake fruit cakes or banana nut cherry cakes to give away. She was a good citizen, involved in her community, politics and loved her President Trump! She was always one of the first in line to vote on Election Day. She will be sincerely missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank the staff members at St. Catherine Labour Place and Haven Hospice for their assistance and compassionate caregiving.
A memorial service will be held at the New River New Congregational Methodist Church at 27187 County Road 125, Lawtey, Florida 32058 on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 1:00 pm with the Reverend Jimmy Scott officiating.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations in Irene's name to Haven Hospice @ beyourhaven.org.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020