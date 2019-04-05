Home

Iris Acosta Taylor Obituary
TAYLOR
Iris Acosta Taylor, age 90, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Emmett Antonio Acosta and Bonn Ellen Hart Acosta. Iris was a school bus driver for Duval County Schools for many years. The years she enjoyed driving most were for ESE Special Needs Children. At the age of 63, she received her GED. Iris was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was the best self-taught southern cook and baker you'd ever met. Her joys in life were cooking, and baking for her family and friends. Iris was preceded in death by her husband Jake L. Taylor, brothers, Robert, Arthur, Michael and Logan Johnson.
Iris is survived by her 8 children, Jim (Susan) Taylor of Jacksonville, FL, Cody (Sharron) Taylor of Hilliard, FL, John (Chrissy) Taylor of Jacksonville, FL, Iris (Daryl) Day of Yulee, FL, Leslie Taylor of Jacksonville, FL, Beverly Taylor of Ocala, FL, Nina (John) Redman of Bryceville, FL. and Anthony (Herida) Taylor of Covington, GA; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sisters, Bonita McCall of Macon, GA, Nina Coumbie of St. Augustine, FL, and Jessie Jean Johnson of Conley, GA; many nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at Mandarin Cemetery on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Duke Graham officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 4:00 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. TODD FERREIRA FUNERAL SERVICES, 250 North Lowder Street, Macclenny, FL 32063 (904) 259-5700.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 5, 2019
