Buchanan
Iris Juanell Buchanan, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. Iris, affectionately known as Nana to her family, was born into a family of dairy farmers on July 15, 1928, to Otis Daniel Sikes and Mozelle Braddock Sikes. She was a faithful member of Dinsmore Baptist Church for 91 years, where her family was one of the founding members. She served as a Sunday School teacher, in WMU, GA's, Church History Committee, helped publish the Church Cookbook, and served in the kitchen for the Jubilee Club making sweet tea, dumplings, and life long friends. Iris and Ernest, were active in their community, members of the Cattlemen's Association, American Breeders Service, and were well known in the dairy industry. Iris was a Duval County School Bus Contractor, owning two school buses, and drove for over 40 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Iris leaves behind a beautiful legacy, and she will always be remembered for her servant's heart and gift of hospitality.
Iris is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest A. Buchanan, Jr.; brothers, Otis D. Sikes, Jr., John Carroll Sikes, Rufus N. Sikes; and granddaughter, Christina Dugger Lutgens. She is survived by her children Linda Osban (Robert), Faye Thielen (Richard), and Danny Buchanan (Melinda); grandchildren Eric Buchanan (Stefanie), Jason Buchanan (Melissa), Edward J. Thielen (Carla), Jennifer C. Mattox (Gentry), and Rob Osban, Jr. (Deione); great-grandchildren Russell J. Dugger, Garrett Thielen, Levi R. Kelm, Siara B. Kelm, Caleb Hiers (Kalynne), Madison A. Mattox, Sarah Osban, Statten Braddy, Karlee Buchanan, Grant Buchanan, and one great-grandson due May, 2020; great-great-grandchildren Blake Dugger, Brooklyn Ann, LR Riley Reece, Rowen Gentry Hiers; brothers and sisters Joyce S. Goode (Roy), Andrew J. Sikes (Elaine), Joseph L. Sikes (Kay); and Yvonne R. Sikes (Bill), sister-in-law.
A private graveside service will be held by the family at Riverside Memorial Park, and a Celebration of Life will be held at Dinsmore Baptist Church at a later date. Please visit hgriversidefuneralhome.com to leave words of comfort and condolences for the family. In lieu of flowers, please designate memorials to Dinsmore Baptist Church Jubilee Club for seniors, in loving memory of Iris.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020