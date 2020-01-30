|
Iris "Honey" Duncan, age 89, passed away December 23, 2019. She was born in Waycross, Georgia and had lived most of her life in Jacksonville. Honey was a member of The River Church of Jacksonville and Lake Area Bible Church, Keystone Heights, in her final years. Family missions ministries were very dear to her heart. Survivors include two sons, Walter "Bo" Duncan (Debbie), Roger Duncan (Lynn), daughter Jenny Smartt (Danny), 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and one sister, Lois Griffin. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, at 11:00 AM at The River Church of Jacksonville, 1820 Monument Rd, 32225 with Rev. Phillip Ward officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake Area Bible Church (missions), 7085 County Rd. 214, Melrose, Fl. 32666, or the . Peeples Family Funeral Homes is serving the Duncan Family.
