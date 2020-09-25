Stansel
Iris Elizabeth Morgan Stansel, 92, of Green Cove Springs, died Sept. 23, 2020, of COVID-19. She passed peacefully at Community Hospice's Acosta-Rua Center in Jacksonville.
She was born on April 29, 1928, in Suwannee County, Fla., to Staten and Lizzie Rhoden Morgan. Growing up on a farm in Wellborn, Fla., during the Great Depression, she knew what hard work was, and also knew the comfort and support of a loving family, something she valued all her life.
Iris met the love of her life, Edward H. Stansel while growing up, and they were married on July 12, 1948, in Valdosta, Ga. Ed began a long career with the Marine Corps, and she knew the sacrifice and service of a military spouse, but also enjoyed traveling, experiencing new things, and making lasting friendships. Her favorite posting was in Oahu, Hawaii, where Ed ended his service.
They returned to Jacksonville and purchased a wooded tract in Clay County, transforming it into a beautiful greenscape. Iris loved nothing more than getting down in the dirt to weed and plant. She also loved being on the water, sailing on the river or fishing in the creek behind their house. And boy, could she cook. Her signature dish was her key lime cheesecake, which was demolished at many a family gathering.
Iris adored her two grandsons, and as children they spent many happy hours at her home fishing, exploring and enjoying her cooking.
She is survived by sisters Maxine Wiggins, Jewell Gray, and Faye DuCoeur; her son, Ed Jr. (Elizabeth); grandsons Jonathan and Hunter; and by many beloved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, three brothers, and four sisters.
The family would like to thank the staff at Visiting Angels and The Cove at Marsh Landing for providing compassionate care in the last years of her life, and the heroic healthcare workers at Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Community Hospice.
To keep everyone safe, a family graveside service with social distancing will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Mount Beulah Baptist Church, across the road from the site of the homestead where she was raised.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Johns Riverkeeper or to Community Hospice and Palliative Care.
