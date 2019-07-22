Home

Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran
7860 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran Church
7860 South Side Blvd.
Iris Lena Borcherding Borcherding


1931 - 2019
Iris Lena Borcherding Borcherding Obituary
Borcherding
Iris Lena Borcherding Rodely 11/25/1931 - 07/13/19
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great-Great-Grandmother. We will always love and miss you. Rest in Peace.
Memorial is being held at Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran Church located at 7860 South Side Blvd. on Tuesday, July 23rd @ 10:30 am.
In lieu of flower the family request donations to the church or to the Veterans, our American hero's, to the organization of your choice.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 22 to July 23, 2019
