CARTER

Irma O'Daniel Carter passed away on May 21, 2019. Irma was born on November 23, 1918, in Eureka, Texas to Elmer Wayne O'Daniel and Leila Sullivan O'Daniel.

Irma was preceded in death by her daughters, Joyce Carter Eyrick and Carol Sue Carter. Irma is survived by her son-in-law, Peter T. Eyrick, her grandsons, Campbell C. Eyrick and Courtland C. Eyrick and his wife Jordan, and her three great-granddaughters, Ann Lowery Eyrick, Helen Eyrick, and Mary Carol Eyrick.

The immediate family would like to thank the staff of Community Hospice for their care and professionalism and her dear friends Beverly Seay and Ivy Eyrick with whom she had a special relationship.

A private family service will be held at St Marks Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to The ARC of Jacksonville.

