ZAMSKY
Irma L. Zamsky, 88 years young, of Jacksonville, FL passed away peacefully at Community Hospice on July 24, 2019. Irma was born in Norman Park, GA on June 30, 1931.
She is survived by her brother, Lamar Sumner; sister, Margaret Webb; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was raised by her parents, Darthie and Robert Howart. She is predeceased by her parents, Irwin Sumner, Darthie Sumner Howart and Robert Howart. She is also predeceased by her sister Hildred Martin.
Irma was the happiest and spent her life making many ladies and some men beautiful. First owning her own beauty shop called "Irma and Stella's" in San Marco in the 1960's and 1970's. Then in retail sales with Ivey's and Dillard's department stores, performing facials and selling Clinique makeup to most of the women in Jacksonville in the 1980's and 1990's.
The family will host a private ceremony celebrating Irma's love of life and butterflies.
In lieu of flowers or gifts please make donations to her favorite charity Community Hospice McGraw Center or Meals on Wheels of Jacksonville. Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 25 to July 28, 2019