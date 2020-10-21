1/1
Isaac Elder Muller
Elder Muller
Celebration of Life Service for Elder Isaac Muller will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020, at True Holiness Church, 4022 Spring Grove Ave, Elder Evelyn Mosley, Pastor. He is survived by wife, Joyce Muller; children, Isaac (Sandra) III, Eric (Rhonda), LeeAnna (Rodney), Telitha, Patricia, Sharolene, Gail (Keith), Kisia; grand & great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation FRIDAY 5 – 7 PM at The Soutel Chapel. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. ~ 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-924-9400
