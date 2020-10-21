Muller
Celebration of Life Service for Elder Isaac Muller will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020, at True Holiness Church, 4022 Spring Grove Ave, Elder Evelyn Mosley, Pastor. He is survived by wife, Joyce Muller; children, Isaac (Sandra) III, Eric (Rhonda), LeeAnna (Rodney), Telitha, Patricia, Sharolene, Gail (Keith), Kisia; grand & great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation FRIDAY 5 – 7 PM at The Soutel Chapel. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. ~ 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com
