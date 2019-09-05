|
Chambers
Isabel Steagall Chambers died at home August 28, 2019 after a brief illness.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jim Chambers, and by her two daughters, both of Jacksonville, Ruthie Simmons (Sidney) and Julie Hager (Peter). She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Ellie King (Ty), Sidney Simmons, III (Brittany), Ben Simmons, Julia Reid Hager and Peter Hager, and by two great-grandchildren, Sofia King and Sidney Simmons, IV (on the way). She is also survived by her best friend and sister Diane Schwalbe (Dick) and their three children and eight grandchildren.
Isabel was born October 31, 1929 in Jacksonville to Isabelle and Dan Steagall. She attended John Gorrie Junior High School, Robert E. Lee High School, and Florida State School for Women, now Florida State University. She was a life-long Presbyterian, and long-time member of St. Johns Presbyterian Church. She taught English for many years at Lake Shore Junior High.
She was a member of Clover Garden Circle and the Junior League of Jacksonville. She loved playing bridge with friends, attending bible studies, and spending time with Diane, Ruthie and Julie, and with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Most of all she and "Jimmy" enjoyed spending a good part of the last thirty years in Cashiers, North Carolina where she also had many dear friends.
A funeral service to celebrate Isabel's life will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. Johns Presbyterian Church, 4275 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32210. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Isabel's name to St. Johns Presbyterian Church, Community Hospice & Palliative Care or the .
Arrangements are with Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory (904) 353-3649.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019