Hardwick
A Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Isabelle M. Hardwick will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 2036 Silver St, Rev. R.L. Gundy, Pastor. Mrs. Hardwick transitioned July 16, 2019. She is survived by her loving and devoted children: Margaret Hardwick, Rovenia Brooks (Earl, Sr.), Hariett Hardwick, Mary Hardwick, and Gladys Hardwick; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a number of other loving relatives and dear friends. A viewing will be held at the mortuary Friday, July 19th, from 5-7 P.M. and at the church Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Arrangements by Harry Brown Funeral Directors & Cremation Service, 2719 Edgewood Ave. W. (904) 252-1573.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 18 to July 19, 2019