TOLLIVER
Mr. Isaiah Tolliver, 44 years of age, of Jacksonville, Florida, departed this life on Friday, February 15, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Latonya Jackson Tolliver, Jacksonville, FL, one son, Isaiah L. Tolliver, Jr., Jacksonville, FL, two daughters, Ukemekiah Tolliver and Tahjia Tolliver, both of Jacksonville, FL, mother, Brendalyn Tolliver, father, Leonard Tolliver, both of Perry, FL, one brother, Cleveland Tolliver, Perry, FL, two sisters, Lillian Sanders Nixon (Dennis), Tampa, FL, Martha Ann Tolliver, Perry, FL., grandparents, Bishop Cleveland Thomas and Missionary Julia Thomas, both of Perry, FL.
Visitation will be from 4 pm - 7 pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Williams Funeral Home, Quincy, FL. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Hebron AME Church, 1730 St. Hebron Rd, Quincy, FL with burial at Church's Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME will be providing the service for the Tolliver family.
