Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Resources
More Obituaries for Isaiah Tolliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isaiah Tolliver

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Isaiah Tolliver Obituary
TOLLIVER
Mr. Isaiah Tolliver, 44 years of age, of Jacksonville, Florida, departed this life on Friday, February 15, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Latonya Jackson Tolliver, Jacksonville, FL, one son, Isaiah L. Tolliver, Jr., Jacksonville, FL, two daughters, Ukemekiah Tolliver and Tahjia Tolliver, both of Jacksonville, FL, mother, Brendalyn Tolliver, father, Leonard Tolliver, both of Perry, FL, one brother, Cleveland Tolliver, Perry, FL, two sisters, Lillian Sanders Nixon (Dennis), Tampa, FL, Martha Ann Tolliver, Perry, FL., grandparents, Bishop Cleveland Thomas and Missionary Julia Thomas, both of Perry, FL.
Visitation will be from 4 pm - 7 pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Williams Funeral Home, Quincy, FL. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Hebron AME Church, 1730 St. Hebron Rd, Quincy, FL with burial at Church's Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME will be providing the service for the Tolliver family.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now