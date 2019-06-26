|
Stallings Sr.
Funeral service for Mr. Isreal Stallings Sr. will be held June 29, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. He is survived by 7 children: Jessie, Isreal Jr., Anthony, Belinda, Tyron, Eric, Cory; preceded in death by Georgia Mae and Greg Stallings; and a host of loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4-7PM. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
