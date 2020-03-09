Home

Greenlawn Funeral Home
4300 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 396-2522
Iva Hewett

Iva Hewett Obituary
Hewett
Iva L. Hewett, faithful wife, devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Holmes County, FL on October 27, 1925 and spent most of her early childhood and teenage years north of Bonifay, FL. After high school, she started working in Marianna, FL. Just after the end of World War 2. She met the love of her life, Van C. Hewett in Marianna. After a brief courtship, they were married on August 3, 1946 in Thomasville, GA. They remained happily married until Dad's passing on December 24, 2012. Shortly after the birth of their first child, they relocated to Jacksonville, FL. She is survived by a son Dan (Reba) Hewett and a daughter Marie (Robin) Deen. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Jennifer Hewett-Apperson, Jeffrey Hewett, Mark Pallone, David Hewett, Christopher Dockery, Heather Dockery and Michael Deen and 7 great-grandchildren. Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home is serving the family. The family will receive friends at the chapel of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn funeral home on Wednesday, March 11 from 1pm-2pm. Funeral services will begin at 2pm. Following the funeral service she will be buried beside her husband at Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
